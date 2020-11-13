New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Etsy were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 38.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $423,186.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $9,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,975 shares of company stock valued at $48,764,683 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. BidaskClub raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Etsy from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $127.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day moving average is $109.61. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.