Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,558 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.9% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $215.44 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,628.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,427 shares of company stock valued at $99,761,977 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

