Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 94 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,048 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.8% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 453,427 shares of company stock worth $99,761,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $215.44 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,628.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

