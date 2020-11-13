ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Shares of ANGI opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,042.04 and a beta of 1.92. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 792,315 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,038,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,544,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 105,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $1,538,997.15. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 358,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,967.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,498,333 shares of company stock worth $21,350,822. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

