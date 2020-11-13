FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.67 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.01. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $11.26 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.14.

Shares of NBIX opened at $90.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.52. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

