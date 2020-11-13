Malibu Boats, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Malibu Boats in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. B. Riley also issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 28.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

MBUU opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at $526,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 1,117.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.