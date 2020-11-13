Malibu Boats, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Malibu Boats in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. B. Riley also issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 28.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

MBUU opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at $526,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 1,117.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Read More: Bond

Earnings History and Estimates for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ANGI Homeservices Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
ANGI Homeservices Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Pope & Talbot vs. Mercer International Critical Analysis
Pope & Talbot vs. Mercer International Critical Analysis
FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer
FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer
Malibu Boats, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share
Malibu Boats, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share
Invitation Homes Inc. Stock Holdings Lessened by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
Invitation Homes Inc. Stock Holdings Lessened by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report