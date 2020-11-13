Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Holdings Lessened by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,189,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 934,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,163,000 after purchasing an additional 383,329 shares during the period.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $2,366,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,944.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

