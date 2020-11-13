NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 37.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNR opened at $173.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

