NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 800 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

