NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 26,231 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,231 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 265,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $10,818,995.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,173,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $279,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 716,349 shares of company stock valued at $30,286,895. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

NYSE:BJ opened at $40.43 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

