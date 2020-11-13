NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 6,728 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Dana were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dana by 54.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dana in the first quarter worth $137,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dana by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,909,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after purchasing an additional 287,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dana by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

DAN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra upgraded Dana to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of DAN opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. Dana Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

