NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 500 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 350.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $124,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

Several research firms have commented on WAL. Truist boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

