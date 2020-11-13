NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,008,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,450,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,917,000 after purchasing an additional 806,829 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,069,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,258,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,608,000 after buying an additional 98,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.43 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.93%.

In other news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,699.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $492,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

