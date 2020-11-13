NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 602 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

PBA stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.161 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

