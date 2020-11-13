Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 167.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

CMC stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

