NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.11.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $176.37. The stock has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

