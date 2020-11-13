NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 800 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCH. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth $92,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 79.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $42.03 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.66 and a beta of 1.35.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

