NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,148 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,965 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,671 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.25. Canopy Growth Corp has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 439.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.47.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

