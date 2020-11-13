NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $676,000 Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,576,000 after purchasing an additional 252,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IONS opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 102.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $54.20. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $135,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,386.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,203 shares of company stock worth $954,150 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IONS. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

