Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 68.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $62.79 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

