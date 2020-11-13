NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 702 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of World Fuel Services worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

