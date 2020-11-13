Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) Shares Gap Up to $12,790.00

Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12,790.00, but opened at $13,390.00. Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) shares last traded at $13,340.00, with a volume of 181,589 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,345.45 ($122.10).

The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is £128.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £115.67.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

