General Motors (NYSE:GM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “General Motors' hot-selling brands in America like Chevrolet Silverado and Equinox, along with upcoming electric vehicle (EV) launches including GMC Hummer and Cadillac Lyriq are expected to boost the firm’s prospects. Strong automotive liquidity of $37.8 billion positions it well to tide over coronavirus-induced uncertainty. Encouragingly, the firm expects $11.5-12.5 billion of FCF in 2H20, higher than the prior forecast. General Motors’ big electrification push to adapt to the changing dynamics of the industry will drive growth, going forward.The company aims to spend more than $20 billion through 2025 to launch gen-next EVs. The Ultium Drive system, along with collaborations with Honda and EVgo are likely to scale up General Motors’ e-mobility prowess. Thus, the stock is viewed as an attractive bet at the moment. “

GM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE GM opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $41.77.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in General Motors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in General Motors by 609.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in General Motors by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 38,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 1,418.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

