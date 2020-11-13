ScS Group plc (SCS.L) (LON:SCS) Shares Gap Up to $192.00

ScS Group plc (SCS.L) (LON:SCS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $192.00, but opened at $202.00. ScS Group plc (SCS.L) shares last traded at $201.00, with a volume of 11,168 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of ScS Group plc (SCS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of ScS Group plc (SCS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 199.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 172.11. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 million and a P/E ratio of -33.10.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

