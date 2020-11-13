Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

HSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Harsco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. Harsco has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.45.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Harsco during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the third quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Harsco by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

