Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
HSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Harsco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.
Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. Harsco has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Harsco during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the third quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Harsco by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.