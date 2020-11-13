Sampo Oyj (0HAG.L) (LON:0HAG) Shares Gap Up to $37.80

Nov 13th, 2020

Sampo Oyj (0HAG.L) (LON:0HAG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.80, but opened at $40.16. Sampo Oyj (0HAG.L) shares last traded at $37.60, with a volume of 55,079 shares traded.

About Sampo Oyj (0HAG.L) (LON:0HAG)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

