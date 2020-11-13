Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $390.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

