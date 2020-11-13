Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,129 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 124.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,506,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,853,000 after acquiring an additional 836,139 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,114,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,662,000 after acquiring an additional 829,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,237,000 after purchasing an additional 447,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.67. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $390.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

