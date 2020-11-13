Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $10,028,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 83.2% in the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,105 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 54,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $193.73 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.58 and a 1-year high of $236.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CVCO has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cavco Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

