Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 86,485 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,485 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $3.35 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 34.87%. Analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,787,693 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,448.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

