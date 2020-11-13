Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,720 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 19.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $119,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,173.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 17,600 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $356,048.00. Insiders have sold a total of 36,770 shares of company stock worth $720,853 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $636.09 million, a P/E ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.65. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $21.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.26. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

