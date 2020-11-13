Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 5,853 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Equinix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,321,174. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.68.

EQIX stock opened at $760.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $779.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $737.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

