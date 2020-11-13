Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. BP PLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,400,000. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 38.1% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 295,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 81,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RPM International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,585,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter worth $1,594,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $3,302,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RPM opened at $89.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

