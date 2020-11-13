Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Increases Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLKB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 255.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Blackbaud by 4.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 52.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLKB. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens began coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

BLKB opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 107.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

