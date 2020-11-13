Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 46,110 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 46,110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter worth $64,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 73.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of SEM stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $109,561.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Select Medical from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.