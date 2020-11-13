Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 41,061 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,061 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in RLI by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $97.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $103.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $114,941.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, October 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

