Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAXN. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $2,117,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,750,000 after buying an additional 420,954 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $118.15 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $128.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAXN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total value of $9,623,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,733,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,844 shares of company stock worth $11,435,315. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

