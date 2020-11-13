Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,261 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 24.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,583 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80,635 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Exelon by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $194,461,000 after acquiring an additional 405,552 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,275 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 20.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,051 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

Exelon stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

