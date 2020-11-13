Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,372,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,009,000 after acquiring an additional 35,852 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 430.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,623,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,753 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 27.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,250,000 after purchasing an additional 649,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Vision by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 76,523 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 732,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,348,000 after buying an additional 555,410 shares during the period.

Get National Vision alerts:

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,550,020.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,145.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 106.42 and a beta of 1.92. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.66 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

EYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.