Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 57,692 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,692 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Momo were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. CWM LLC raised its stake in Momo by 682.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Momo in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Momo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. Momo Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $40.87.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Momo had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.