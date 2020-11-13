Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,150 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 142.6% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 85.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.40). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. The business had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

