Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 12,560 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 2.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,647,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,562,000 after purchasing an additional 65,311 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 2,317,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,268,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,066,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,960,000 after buying an additional 459,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,554,000 after buying an additional 44,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 818,731 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on BMCH. Wedbush downgraded shares of BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on BMC Stock from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $44.07 on Friday. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

