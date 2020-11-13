Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,325 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the second quarter valued at about $122,313,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 96.4% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 522,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,920,000 after purchasing an additional 256,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 130.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,906,000 after purchasing an additional 219,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,907,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

QDEL opened at $210.50 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.09 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.29 and its 200 day moving average is $214.39.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Donald Jr. Abney sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock worth $5,494,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.