Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 3,429 Shares of Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Telenav worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNAV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Telenav by 50.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Telenav by 49.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Telenav by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Telenav by 657.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNAV opened at $4.74 on Friday. Telenav, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $225.26 million, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Telenav had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. Equities analysts expect that Telenav, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TNAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upgraded Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Telenav in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

