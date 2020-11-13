Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.74.

Shares of TWLO opened at $285.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of -106.20 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.16. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total transaction of $479,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,769,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

