Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 29.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,152,000 after purchasing an additional 116,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 37.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of BAP opened at $119.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.03. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $220.25. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.