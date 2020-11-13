Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 851 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.08% of Boise Cascade worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCC. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

BCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.33. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In related news, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,947 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $426,592.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 16,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $777,834.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,287.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

