Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 3,400 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

