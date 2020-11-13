Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after acquiring an additional 420,140 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $718,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $54.63.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

