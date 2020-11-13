Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gartner were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $820,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gartner by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 28,492.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.71.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $741,037.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,526.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,815,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 704,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,868,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,895 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IT opened at $153.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.